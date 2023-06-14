H D Deve Gowda gives away scholarships under Tejasvi’s NaMo scheme

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday handed over scholarships worth Rs 10,000 to 10 children under Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya’s NaMo Vidyanidhi programme.

Surya met Gowda at his Padmanabhanagar residence.

Under the NaMo Vidyanidhi programme, Surya has targeted providing scholarships of Rs 10,000 each to 10,000 meritorious students from the weaker sections. The money will be paid directly to the children’s schools. Currently, over 1,000 students have received the scholarship.

“It’s a pleasant experience for so many underprivileged students to receive the cheques from a person of such a high stature like Deve Gowda Sir. I am grateful to him for agreeing to give away the cheques to these children. He also urged them to study well and support in nation building,” Surya said after the meeting.

On the occasion, as part of the BJP's Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, Surya presented Gowda a report of the work done by the Modi administration in the last nine years.