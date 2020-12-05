H D Kumaraswamy visits Suttur mutt

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy visited Suttur mutt and took blessings of Shivaratrideshi Kendra Swami, on Saturday.
Kumaraswamy was accompanied by JD(S) MLAs Sa Ra Mahesh, M Ashvin Kumar and Mahadev. Kumaraswamy is in Mysuru to discuss gram panchayat elections.
