H D Kumaraswamy visits Suttur mutt

H D Kumaraswamy visits Suttur mutt

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 05 2020, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 12:14 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy visited Suttur mutt and took blessings of Shivaratrideshi Kendra Swami, on Saturday.

Kumaraswamy was accompanied by JD(S) MLAs Sa Ra Mahesh, M Ashvin Kumar and Mahadev. Kumaraswamy is in Mysuru to discuss gram panchayat elections.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

H D Kumaraswamy
Suttur seer
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'

 