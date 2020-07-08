Hampi varsity researcher finds rare Veeragallu

Out on a field study for her research, Supreetha K N, a PhD student from Hampi Kannada University, discovered a unique hero stone (veeragallu) in a coffee plantation at Hemmakki in Idakani village of Kalasa taluk in Chikkamagaluru. The veeragallu, featuring the motif of ‘Malla Yuddha’ (wrestling), is said to be the oldest veeragallu on wrestling in Karnataka dating back to 12th century AD.

Supreetha, a member of the Karnataka Itihasa Academy, told DH that reference to Malla Yuddha was largely restricted to walls and pillars of the temple and inscriptions. "This is the first time that a Veeragallu has been discovered with reference to Malla Yuddha," she explained.

The hero stone, 4.7 ft tall and 3.3 ft wide, has four layers. "The lowermost layer has the depiction of Malla Yuddha with two wrestlers fighting each other. The depiction of wrestlers in a circular shape is often referred to as Swastika Malla Bandhana fight. The second layer has the scene of Apsaras (angels) taking him to heaven on a palanquin and the third layer has reference to wrestler’s presence in heaven. A part of the top most layer of the hero stone has been damaged. Based on the style of the hero stone, we can establish that it belonged to the 12th century era," Supreetha explained.

Commenting on the discovery, Dr Devarakonda Reddy, renowned epigraphist and president of the Karnataka Itihasa Academy said, "The wrestling motif on this hero stone is similar to the motif that adorns the walls of temple and pillars in the Vijayanagar architecture. The hero stone does not have any inscription on it, hence it is difficult to explain the story behind it. Also, there was no reference to such hero stones in wrestling in the past from the region. Hence it is unique."

Supreetha argued that a Kalabhairava temple near Ballalarayana Durga also has a similar motif on its walls suggesting that the hero stone could have been erected in memory of a wrestler who sacrificed himself in a fight to safeguard his people and attained martyrdom. She and her team comprising Sumanth K N, Avin Gowda Abugudige, Preetham Hebbar and Parameshwar Hebbar also discovered another hero stone dedicated to a hunter who was killed while hunting a deer along with his dogs which is said to be the third hero stone in Karnataka with a reference to deer hunting.