HC bins PIL challenging pension to info commissioners

The PIL was filed by Wing Commander G B Athri (Retd)

  • Jul 15 2021, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 02:23 ist
The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging grant of pension and additional pension to retired State Information Commissioners.

The court was also informed that as per the amended Act (The Right to Information Act 2019), pension and other allowances as well as terms and conditions will be determined by the central government. The term of office has also been reduced to three years from the five years. The court has also noted that the petitioner had also applied for the post of information commissioner but was unsuccessful.

The PIL was filed by Wing Commander G B Athri (Retd). He contended that the authorities are illegally granting additional pension to information commissioners, who have rendered three years of service without any statutory law.

