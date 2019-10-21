HDK pays ‘personal’ visit to DKS in Tihar

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Congress leader D K Shivakumar at Tihar Jail here on Monday.

“It was a cordial meeting. He looked very confident despite (being) in this situation. He is mentally very strong. He is prepared to fight the next battle,” Kumaraswamy told reporters after meeting his former cabinet colleague in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Terming the meeting a ‘personal visit’, he also said, “Anyone can guess why this is all going on. DK (Shivakumar) has said he is prepared to face anything and will come out victorious.”

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3 in a money laundering case.

D K Suresh, brother of Shivakumar submitted documents pertaining to the financial transactions of Shivakumar family to ED officials. Suresh, Congress MP, went to the ED office along with advocate and submitted several bags of documents.

“I have submitted around 8,000 pages of documents to the ED officials related to Shivakumar financial dealings. If they seek more documents, we are ready to give,” Suresh told reporters.

Plea hearing adjourned

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing of the petition, filed by Shivakumar’s mother Gowramma, and his wife Usha pleading to quash summons issued by the ED to appear before the investigating agency in money laundering case, to October 24.

Central government’s standing counsel Amit Mahajan, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate said the petition can be heard after Deepawali as the investigating agency is yet to issue a fresh summons.

However, Shivakumar’s advocates contended that they were questioning the validity of summons issued earlier to 84-year old Gowramma.