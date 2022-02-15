Hijab Row Live: Students seek Karnataka HC's nod to use uniform stole to cover their head

An Interlocutory Application (IA) was mentioned before the full bench of the Karnataka High Court on Monday during the hearing on a batch of petitions over the Hijab controversy, requesting the leave of the court to use a uniform stole to cover the head.
Bengaluru schools open amidst Hijab row, no untoward incidents reported
Classes for the high school section opened across the state on Monday amidst the raging Hijab row, though no untoward incidents had been reported.
Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan tells Shivakumar he won't apologise for hijab rape remark
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday asked his party’s legislator BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan to apologize for his controversial statement linking rapes and wearing of the hijab.
Hijab row: Students seek Karnataka HC's nod to use uniform stole to cover their head
