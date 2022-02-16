Hijab Row Live: Students, parents in Karnataka remain firm on hijab

Hundreds of students across the state continued to boycott classes on Tuesday protesting against prohibition of hijab on school campuses. The conflict pervaded into even Urdu medium schools, with parents and students protesting against the ban. In some instances, parents took their children back for forcing their children to remove hijab.
'Propaganda against India': Centre hits out at OIC for commenting on hijab row
India on Tuesday accused the secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) of having a “communal mindset”, afterthe 57-nation-bloccondemnedthe recentbanon wearinghijabsin the educational institutions in Karnataka.
Police stop protesters from entering Taj Mahal premises to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa'
The police here stopped members of right-wing outfits from entering the Taj Mahal premises and reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' there as a mark of protest over the 'hijab' row that continued to simmer in Karnataka.
Students, parents in Karnataka remain firm on hijab
