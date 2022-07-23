8 hurt in fire at candle manufacturing unit in Hubballi

8 injured in fire mishap in candle manufacturing unit in Hubballi

The fire brigade rushed to the spot with an ambulance and the injured were taken to the hospital

PTI
PTI, Hubballi,
  • Jul 23 2022, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 21:43 ist

At least eight people sustained burn injuries including two critically wounded when a fire broke out in a sparkler birthday candle manufacturing factory on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening in the factory at Tarihal Industrial Area and in no time the entire facility was in flames. People rushed to rescue the workers there and reportedly dragged out few of them.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot with an ambulance and the injured were taken to the hospital. The residents said the factory was started only recently. The police were trying to find out the owner, manager and supervisor of the factory. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Hubballi
Fire Accident

What's Brewing

Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?

Why are Bengalureans unhappy with BBMP's new park timings?

Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence

Over 1K artefacts missing from Lanka prez residence

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

'Filming for Marvel is same as working in Bollywood'

'Filming for Marvel is same as working in Bollywood'

'Sky's the limit,' says world record breaker McLaughlin

'Sky's the limit,' says world record breaker McLaughlin

Does soccer still need the header?

Does soccer still need the header?

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

 