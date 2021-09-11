BJP stitches its numbers to form administration in HDMP

With the rebel candidate and two of the six independent candidates extending ‘unconditional’ support, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to take over the realm of Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) for the third time in a row.

BJP, which had secured 39 of the 82 wards that went to polls on September 3, is short of three seats to form a simple majority administration in the second biggest city municipal corporation in Karnataka. However, with the voting rights to three of its MLAs, two MLCs and an MP, anointing a mayor for the palike was not a difficult task for the BJP.

Speaking to DH, BJP State General Secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said HDMP will have a BJP mayor and deputy mayor.

“We are waiting for the gazette notification of the election results. As soon as the state government declares the date for oath-taking of new corporators and hold elections for the top posts, we will ensure that our mayor and deputy mayor candidates get an overwhelming majority,” he said.

His confidence stems from the fact that BJP rebel candidate Durgamma Bijwad, who stands a chance of becoming deputy mayor due to reservation of the post for SC woman, is holding talks with senior party leaders of returning back to the party fold. Sources also confirmed to DH that Congress rebel candidate Chandrika Mestri, whose husband Venkatesh Mestri had roots in BJP, is also willing to extend support to BJP if offered deputy mayor post.

Lone JD(S) candidate Lakshmi Maruthi Hindusgeri has also expressed her willingness to support BJP. Besides, two of the six independent candidates have also extended their ‘unconditional' support to BJP. Their support ensures BJP of crossing the magic figure of 42 seats.

Multiple factions lobby

For BJP leaders, forming the next administration in the HDMP is not the bigger headache. The bigger challenge is selecting a mayor, which is reserved for corporator from Other Backward Community (A). Five candidates within BJP are eligible for the post. However, fractions within the party want ‘their man’ to be at the helm of HDMP.

While Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is making all-out efforts to install Eeresh Anchatgeri as the next mayor, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai camp wants Thippanna Majjagi to be the next mayor.

Not left hopes

Meanwhile, senior local Congress leaders said that they are also lobbying hard to ensure a ‘secular’ coalition administration at HDMP. “Arithmetically we are not in a position to form an administration, but we have not left hopes and making efforts in this regard. Let us see what is in-stored before mayor elections,” said Congress leader Sadananda Danganavar.

