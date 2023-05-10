Hescom asks customers to pay bills through website

People have been asked to pay their bills through the Hescom website since they have been facing problems while paying through UPI apps

DHNS
DHNS, Hubbali,
  • May 10 2023, 23:35 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 23:35 ist
Bescom established the smart grid electricity recording meter as the pilot project in January 2022. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Hubli Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) has asked its customers to pay electricity bills through its official website, HD-One, Karnataka-One, RTGS or NEFT.

In a press statement issued here, the Hescom Superintending Engineer (O&M) has said, people were facing problem while paying bills through online payment apps like Google Pay, Phone Pay and others. Therefore, the customers were advised to pay the bills through the Hescom website, HD-One, Karnataka-One, RTGS or NEFT.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Hubbai
Electricity bills

