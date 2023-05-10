Hescom asks customers to pay bills through website

Hubli Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) has asked its customers to pay electricity bills through its official website, HD-One, Karnataka-One, RTGS or NEFT.

In a press statement issued here, the Hescom Superintending Engineer (O&M) has said, people were facing problem while paying bills through online payment apps like Google Pay, Phone Pay and others. Therefore, the customers were advised to pay the bills through the Hescom website, HD-One, Karnataka-One, RTGS or NEFT.