Pilot project of 'green mobility corridor' getting final touches

The 640 metre-long model of the 'green mobility corridor' project, under which the main Nala (storm water drain) is being developed and a non-motorised (NMT) corridor is also being constructed on one side of the Nala, is getting ready for inauguration.

The pilot project being implemented under the 'Smart City' project, is getting final touches at present. From the first bridge across the Nala near the waste-weir of Unkal Lake to Hanumanth Nagar bridge, the model of 'green mobility corridor' includes levelling and retention walls for the Nala, landscaping, and an NMT corridor.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) has also set up a bicycle station under the 'public bike sharing' project, at the beginning of the NMT corridor. Citizens can hire the bicycle, and move along the corridor. Pedestrians can also use this track.

The 'green mobility corridor' plan includes 9.25 km-long NMT corridor along the Nala from Unkal Lake to Gabbur, in addition to strengthen the Nala with retention walls. The total project cost is Rs 130 crore, including Rs 80 crore grants from the European Union (EU). It is being implemented in three phases, and the first phase or the pilot project of 640 metres is now ready, at a cost of Rs eight crore.

The Nala overflowed, bridges were washed away, and water entered adjacent houses, during the flood situation in 2019. 'Green mobility corridor' is also expected to be a flood management solution, as the project includes a sewage treatment plant (STP) near Unkal Lake, and vulnerable points in the Nala are identified for taking up precautionary measures.

'First of its kind project'

"Such a project is being implemented for the first time in the country. The pilot project is ready for inauguration, and the second phase for 5 km-long stretch (Rs 88 crore) will also begin soon. Delegation of France-based Agence Franchise Development (AFD), which is the agency representing the EU, has inspected the model developed now, and release of grants for the third phase is awaited," said HDSCL managing director C W Shakeel Ahmed.

After the proposal won the Cities Investment To Innovate, Integrate & Sustain (CITIIS) challenge, the project was selected for funding. The HDSCL is spending Rs 50 crore for this ambitious project, along with Rs 80 crore extenral funding under CITIIS.

Shakeel Ahmed also made it clear that private land would not be used for this project, and works would be taken up in the Nala area marked in the documents.

"The width of the NMT corridor is three metres, though the width of Nala varies. Thus, the NMT corridor will be continuous from Unkal to Gabbur. Other side the Nala would have only retention wall and plantation," he added.

Check out the latest videos from DH: