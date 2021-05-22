'Tap water in humidifiers causing black fungus growth'

Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said an expert committee, comprising five microbiologists, observed in its initial report that tap water being used in humidifiers used for oxygen supply for patients is the source of contamination with regard to mucormycosis (black fungus).

"Tap water is being used in humidifiers, instead of distilled water, at some hospitals. The fungus is growing there, and is also spreading through cannulas and other equipment. Steps would be taken to prevent such contamination," he said.

Those with high diabetes due to excess use of steroids or reduced immunity suffer a lot due to 'black fungus'.

As per official information, the number of black fungus cases in the state is 250. The Union government has been urged to supply Amphotericin-B required to treat them, Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda has responded positively, and immediate supply is expected, he added.