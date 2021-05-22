Covid-19 crisis: Which states in India have reported the highest number of mucormycosis cases?

India is battling a second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. To make matters worse, cometh Covid-19, cometh mucormycosis.

Mucormycosis is an infection caused by a group of fungi called mucormycetes. It's also called 'black fungus' infection because it's characterised by black nasal discharges and black patches of skin around the nose in the initial stages.

Transmission generally occurs through inhalation, inoculation or ingestion of the fungal spores. It can also spread through bandages, linen, unsterilised water, poor air filtration, non-sterile instruments and open wounds.

What does the infection do? Who is at risk?

The infection most commonly affects the sinuses and lungs. It enters the nasal cavity, thrives there in the mucus and then spreads into the eyes and finally the brain. Diabetic and immuno-compromised patients are the most at risk. Rhinocerebral Mucormycosis is an infection in the sinuses that can spread to the brain if the patient has uncontrolled diabetes and undergone a kidney transplant.

On May 20, the Union Health Ministry urged states and Union Territories to make 'black fungus' or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst Covid-19 patients. Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Union Territory of Chandigarh and Gujarat have already declared black fungus as an epidemic.

Here are the states who have reported the highest number of black fungus cases:

Maharashtra: The state worst-hit by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. To date, Maharashtra has reported 55,27,092 Covid-19 cases and 86,618 deaths. The state has also reported the highest number of 'black fungus' cases with 1,500 cases and 90 deaths.

Gujarat: The BJP-ruled state has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has reported 7,80,471 Covid-19 cases and 9,469 deaths so far. In terms of 'black fungus' cases, Gujarat is behind only Maharashtra with 1,163 cases and 61 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh: The state has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths during the second wave, with tragic pictures of packed crematoriums surfacing from Indore. It has 7,394 Covid-19 deaths so far and the tally stands at 7,57,119. The state has so far detected 575 cases of 'black fungus' and 31 deaths because of it.

Haryana: The state reported 112 Covid-19 deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 7,317. The state has seen a decline in active cases and the tally of positive Covid-19 cases stands at 7,28,607. Haryana has also reported 268 'black fungus' cases and eight deaths due to it.

Delhi: After being ravaged by the second wave of the pandemic, Delhi has seen a fall in daily cases recently. The national capital is no longer acutely suffering from a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen supply. In all, Delhi's Covid-19 case tally stands at 14,12,959 and the toll is at 22,831. The Union Territory has also reported 203 cases of mucormycosis and one died because of it.

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath-led states has been at the centre of the Covid-related controversy regarding the number of cases reported and the health infrastructure in rural UP. Bodies have found floating in the Ganga river that passes through the state, causing a great uproar.

The state has reported 1,65,9212 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year and 18,760 deaths. UP has also reported cases of 'black fungus', and the total number of cases currently at 169, while eight people have lost their lives.

Bihar: The state has reported 6,81,199 Covid-19 cases so far, and 4,241 deaths. 'Black fungus' cases have also been detected in Bihar. So far, the Nitish Kumar-led state has reported 103 such cases and two deaths from it.

Chhattisgarh: While Chhattisgarh has reported a whopping 9,41,366 Covid-19 cases so far, instances of patients getting infected by 'black fungus' has also been on the rise in that state with the tally at 101 as of now. One person has died in the state due to mucormycosis.

Karnataka: The state has seen several deaths caused by mucormycosis. A total of 97 people have been infected by it so far. Karnataka has also seen a surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave, propelling the tally to 23,67,742. While the state has reported 24,207 Covid-19 deaths so far, nobody has died because of 'black fungus'.

Telangana: The state has so far reported 90 cases of mucormycosis and 10 deaths. The Covid-19 tally of Telangana is at 5,47,727 while the toll is at 3,085.