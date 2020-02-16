Humility, loyalty hallmarks of celebrity Kambala jockey

Kambala’s star jockey Srinivasa Gowda Ashwathpura said on Sunday that there was 99% chance of him travelling to Bengaluru and meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday evening.

“I have completed 34 laps today and I am dead tired,” he told DH after completing his races at the two-day Surya Chandra Kambala in Venuru-Permude.

Generally, Gowda (28) rests for over 10 hours after participating in a Kambala.

“This time I will make an exception and will travel with master (Kambala Samrakshana Nirvahane Matthu Tharabethi Academy convenor K Gunapala Kadamba) and a few of my friends on Monday,” he told DH.

A few owners of buffaloes, who had signed a contract worth over Rs five lakh with Gowda, will also accompany the star jockey to Bengaluru, sources said.

Gowda, a high school dropout from Ashwathapura near Moodbidri, is delighted with his new-found celebrity status.

“I am in limelight today because of the public goodwill and blessings of elders,” Gowda, who is a single, said. Gowda has also received an invitation for his felicitation programme in Bengaluru, from labour department secretary P Manivannan.

Gowda declared that due to his prior commitments he will not be able to accept the invitation of Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju to train with Sports Authority of India coaches in Delhi till March 28.

“It is unfair to ditch so many people who have invested huge money on me,” he said.

Gowda politely dismisses comparisons with the sprinter Usain Bolt.

“In Kambala, even buffaloes have a role to play in the jockey’s speed. In track race, this is not the case,” Gowda said.

Gunapala Kadamba said there were many equally talented jockeys capable of breaking the record of Gowda (he completed the 145-metre run in a record 13.61 seconds).