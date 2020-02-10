I am fit to become Karnataka CM: Umesh Katti

Former minister and BJP MLA from Hukkeri, Umesh Katti, who failed to make the cut for the Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, said Monday that he was cut out for the chief minister’s job.

Speaking to reporters here, Katti said, “I am not upset about not making it to the Cabinet. I have no grouse against Yediyurappa. In fact, I am fit to become a chief minister and making efforts in that direction.”

“The chief minister may have dropped me to give newbies a chance. I have served as minister for 13 years. Let us see what happens in next Cabinet expansion,” he added. When asked about Laxman Savadi and Shrimanth Patil making it to the Cabinet, he said, “Maybe they have more experience than me.”