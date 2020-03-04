PU exam: Lecturers appear for duty with black armband

II PU exam: Lecturers appear for duty with black armband

Rashmi Belur
  • Mar 04 2020, 22:46pm ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 22:51pm ist
Second-year pre-university students wearing masks make last-minute preparation for the exam at a centre in Bengaluru on Wednesday. DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The second-year pre-univesity examinations began in the state on Wednesday with the lecturers appearing for the duty wearing black armband as a mark of protest.

The PU faculty have been demanding government to ensure their pay parity with degree college lecturers. They have also been demanding promotion to degree colleges for lecturers holding MPhil and PhD qualification. However, they are sore that despite series of meetings with department officials and ministers concerned, the government had not failed to fulfill their demands. The association of PU lecturers said that they would boycott evaluation if the government did not consider their demands.

Papers easy

The students who attempted History and Physics subjects on Wednesday said both the papers were easy.

“All the questions were almost similar to previous year. There were no errors or out- of-syllabus questions” said Naveena Reddy, a student who appeared for Physics paper.

