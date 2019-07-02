Illegal structures: HC seeks status report from govt

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state to file status report on implementation of the Supreme Court ruling over removal of unauthorised religious structures on public spaces.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A S Oka was hearing a suo motu petition filed by the HC Registrar General seeking directions to the state to demolish illegal religious structures in public places. The SC had in September 2009 had ruled that no unauthorised construction shall be permitted in the name of temple, church, mosque or gurdwara on public streets, public parks or places.

The court also sought to know from the state whether it has any policy for removal of unauthorised religious structures in public spaces including schools, public parks and roads among others.

The high court has asked state to not close down any Gaushalas and fodder camps in the state. The direction was issued during the hearing of batch of petitions directions to set up Gaushalas in the state. The petitoner submitted that according to some media reports, the government as shutting selected Gaushalas in the state.

During the hearing of another petition, the high court asked the state to steps it had taken for reclaiming encroached government lands and on setting up burial grounds in 6,053 revenue villages and 281 towns in the state.

The state on previous occasions had informed the High Court stating out of 29,518 villages in the state around 6,053 and 281 towns still do not have a burial ground.