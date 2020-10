Town police have arrested three inter-state vehicle lifters, who were involved in several vehicle thefts in Mysuru, Hunsur, Madikeri, and Hassan districts.

Police arrested three persons in connection with the recent motorbike theft in Hunsur town on Sunday. Upon inquiry, the trio confessed to several vehicle thefts in many districts.

The accused have been identified as Subramanya, Victor and Madan from Kushalnagar, Kodagu district.