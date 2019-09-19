Is DKS growing gold on agri land, ED wants to know

“Is he growing gold on agriculture land? We believe only paddy is grown over there.”

The Enforcement Directorate led by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj raised the question before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar to contend the unprecedented growth in the assets of former minister D K Shivakumar while opposing his bail petition.

"The declaration of property made by him is irrelevant. The question is how he acquired it. Even if he pays tax on it, it still remains tainted property. By just paying taxes, the tainted property cannot be turned into untainted," he submitted before the court.

Terming the claims made by the Kanakpura MLA "unbelievable," the counsel said "Shivakumar says he is agriculturist. Rs 1.38 crore from agricultural income is projected by him in the last 20 years. His property is worth over Rs 800 crores. To maintain that Rs 1.38 crore was invested, which grew as Rs 800 crore is unbelievable.”

"We all know that on agriculture land, one can grow paddy and not gold," Nataraj said during his submission.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for the Karnataka Congress leader, contested the submission saying he never claimed that Shivakumar's property grew to worth Rs 800 crore only by agricultural income.

Since 1991, his mother Gowramma acquired 38 properties. Though Kempe Gowda, father of Shivakumar as head of Hindu Undivided Family ( HUF) had given loan to Gowramma to purchase the properties, Kempe Gowda as HUF did not file any Income Tax return and had no PAN also, the ED said.

Shivakumar became a public servant in 1990 and he had acquired 54 properties which need to be probed. Even his brother, Congress MP D K Suresh also has acquired 27 properties in his name.

Despite showing huge agricultural income, Shivakumar did not show expenditure made on such activities and he has two accounts with Rs 2 crore deposit from which money was not withdrawn.

These two accounts had total transaction worth Rs 161 crore. Additionally, four more accounts are yet to be analysed, the ED said.

His daughter Aisswarya got Rs 40 crore from unknown persons. No interest, no bank guarantee and no security was given while availing of the loan, Nataraj said.

Insisting that it was a clear case of money laundering, he said "What we have submitted is tip of iceberg and once probe starts, more details will come out."

The bail petition hearing will resume on Saturday at 11 am.