Jarkiholi warns private hospitals violating tariffs for Covid-19 treatment

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that action will be taken against private hospitals that were violating government norms and charging exorbitant fees charges for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and suspects. The government has taken action against private hospitals in Bengaluru and the same parameters would be adopted in Belagavi.

Jarkiholi, also the district in-charge minister, told reporters on Friday that the government had noticed that patients were levied exorbitant charges for Covid-19 treatment. People too have complaints regarding the huge bills by these private hospitals and have demanded action.

“We are not under the obligation of any private hospital and stringent action will be taken against all erring and violating government tariffs. They will have to treat patients and follow the tariffs fixed,” he stated.

Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital had been directed to install CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards and install monitors at reception to facilitate monitoring of treatment and condition of the wards. BIMS management was taken to task for not following the directive and have been given a deadline to install CCTV cameras, Jarkiholi informed.