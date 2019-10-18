JD(S) readies for grads, teachers’ constituency polls

The JD(S) on Friday began consultations for the upcoming polls to Legislative Council from graduates' and teachers' constituency.

Recently, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda had announced that the party will contest all elections including local body and graduates and teachers' constituency polls. While the party has stated that it would await the apex court verdict before beginning preparations for the Assembly bypolls, it has begun preparing for the graduates' constituency polls which is likely to be held in the middle of next year.

The party meeting comes in the wake of the Election Commission recently announcing enrollment in the electoral rolls for graduates from Karnataka South East and West constituencies, along with teachers from Karnataka North East and Bengaluru constituencies. The enrollment can be done till November 6, 2019. Those who enroll will be eligible to cast their vote in the Legislative Council polls for these constituencies.

By June 2020, the term of four MLCs, including Chowda Reddy Thopalli (JD-S, Karnataka South East Graduates constituency), S V Sankanur (BJP, Karnataka West Graduates constituency), Sharanappa Mattur (INC, Karnataka North East Teachers’ constituency), and Puttanna (JD-S, Bangalore Teachers’ Authorities constituency), will come to an end.

According to sources, Gowda heard the cases of all aspirants wishing to contest in the polls. He will come to a decision on which candidates to field in a week's time, sources added.