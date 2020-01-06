JNU attack due to quarrel between groups: Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the attack on students at JNU was due to quarrel between two groups there, as per information he received.

"Congress is conspiring and is playing politics by unnecessarily blaming Union Government, prime minister and Union home minister in this issue," he said.

BJP condemns attack on students, and a high-level inquiry would be conducted into JNU case. But, the society should also keep in attention illegal and immoral activities going on at the JNU, he added.