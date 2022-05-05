Kalaburagi DySP, SI suspended over exam scam

Heads have started rolling down after the alleged fraud in the PSI exam came to light.
R R Hosamani, deputy superintendent of police (fingerprints), Kalaburagi and Dileep Sagar, police inspector attached to women’s police station, Kalaburagi, have been suspended for dereliction of duty during the PSI recruitment examination held in last October.
Dileep Sagar was in-charge of Jnyan Jyothi English Medium School run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, the prime suspect.
A CID team led by SP Raghavendra Hegde reportedly interrogated a deputy superintendent of police working in Raichur district in connection with the fraud. He also served in Kalaburagi district a few months ago.
A DySP who retired recently, was also questioned.
