Gulbarga University lecturer seeks sexual favour from girl student, audio clip goes viral

K'taka: Lecturer harasses girl, audio clip goes viral

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 07 2023, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 13:36 ist
Gulbarga University. Credit: DH File Photo

An audio clip of a guest lecturer from the MBA department in Gulbarga University allegedly seeking sexual favour from his student has gone viral on social media.

The guest lecturer had asked the girl to become his friend and come to his room.

The audio is said to have been recorded a few months ago and the girl has already passed out from the university.

Gulbarga University in-charge Vice-Chancellor V T Kamble said that the audio clip has not come to his knowledge. However, he said that he would look into it and proper enquiry would be conducted about the authenticity of the audio clip.

No complaint has been filed so far in the case.

Kalaburagi
Karnataka
India News

