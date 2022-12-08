Kannada actor Krishna G Rao passes away

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao passed away at a hospital here, family sources said. He played the role of a blind man in the blockbuster Kannada film KGF.

The 70-year-old actor died at a private hospital on Wednesday, they said.

“Condolences from Hombale film team on the passing away of Krishna G Rao, fondly known as Thatha by KGF fans. Om Shanti,” the production company said in a tweet.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon too expressed grief over the demise of Rao. “Condolences to his family and the entire family of #kgf , #KGFChapter2 . Om Shanti,” she tweeted.

Rao had done many supporting roles in Kannada films.