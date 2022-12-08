Kannada actor Krishna G Rao passes away

Kannada actor Krishna G Rao passes away

The 70-year-old actor died at a private hospital on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 08 2022, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 16:55 ist

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao passed away at a hospital here, family sources said. He played the role of a blind man in the blockbuster Kannada film KGF.

The 70-year-old actor died at a private hospital on Wednesday, they said.

“Condolences from Hombale film team on the passing away of Krishna G Rao, fondly known as Thatha by KGF fans. Om Shanti,” the production company said in a tweet.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon too expressed grief over the demise of Rao. “Condolences to his family and the entire family of #kgf , #KGFChapter2 . Om Shanti,” she tweeted.

Rao had done many supporting roles in Kannada films.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
KGF

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 