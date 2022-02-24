Karjol urges MEA to bring back students from Ukraine

Amogha Chougula from Ghataprabha in Gokak and Priya Nidagundi from Raibag are stuck in Ukraine

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 24 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 01:18 ist

Two Belagavi girls studying medicine in the war-hit Ukraine are safe and in touch with their family members, Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath told reporters here on Thursday.

Amogha Chougula from Ghataprabha in Gokak and Priya Nidagundi from Raibag are stuck in Ukraine. Both the girls had booked air tickets to return home on February 26 after the situation escalated. The district administration will write to External Affairs Ministry to make necessary arrangements to evacuate the girls, the DC said.

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Govind Karjol said that the state would request to the Centre through Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi for evacuation of the girls from war-torn Ukraine.

