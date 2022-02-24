Karjol urges MEA to bring back students from Ukraine

Two Belagavi girls studying medicine in the war-hit Ukraine are safe and in touch with their family members, Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath told reporters here on Thursday.
Amogha Chougula from Ghataprabha in Gokak and Priya Nidagundi from Raibag are stuck in Ukraine. Both the girls had booked air tickets to return home on February 26 after the situation escalated. The district administration will write to External Affairs Ministry to make necessary arrangements to evacuate the girls, the DC said.
Also Read | Indian students in Ukraine make tearful pleas to govt for safe return
Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Govind Karjol said that the state would request to the Centre through Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi for evacuation of the girls from war-torn Ukraine.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is
Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat
Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid
Preventing future Ambedkars from being born
Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home
Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion
Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor
Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women
DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded