Karnataka appoints retired HC judge to probe Chamarajanagar deaths

The BS Yediyurappa administration on Wednesday appointed retired Karnataka High Court judge BA Patil to enquire into the death of two dozen patients in Chamarajanagar.

In a notification issued by the Home Department, this one-man Commission of Inquiry is required “to inquire into the circumstances and events leading to the death of Covid-19 patients in District Hospital, Chamarajanagar on May 3, 2021, reportedly due to the scarcity of oxygen and any further similar incidents...”

The order says the Commission of Inquiry should submit its report within one month.

Justice Patil’s appointment comes a day after the Karnataka High Court said the Chamarajanagar tragedy, where 24 patients died due to oxygen shortage, is a fit case for an enquiry by a retired HC judge.

Soon after the incident, the state government appointed IAS officer Shivayogi Kalasad for an inquiry. He is due to submit his report.

The Opposition Congress had demanded a judicial inquiry saying it had no faith in a probe led by an IAS officer.

The Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Patil will be based out of Mysuru. According to the notification, the Commission of Inquiry “shall exercise all the powers under Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 and under the Code of Civil Procedure to conduct inquiry into the above incidents”.

Deputy commissioners of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar have been asked to “immediately” hand over all documents and material evidence to the Commissioner for Health & Family Welfare, who will submit them to the inquiry commission. The health commissioner has also been asked to make arrangements for remuneration, allowances, office accommodation, mobility, staff and other necessary infrastructure for the inquiry.