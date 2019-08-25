Karnataka: Central team visit flood-hit areas

The inter-ministerial central team has been visiting the flood-hit areas to study the damage caused to crops and infrastructure owing to the recent deluge in Belagavi on Sunday.

The seven-member team headed by Prakash - Joint Secretary (Admin), Ministry of Home Affairs - is visiting the flood-affected Chikkodi, Kagwad, Raibag, Gokak, Ramdurg taluk in the district.

S C Meena - Director, FCD, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Dr Punnuswamy - Joint Director, Office of oilseeds, Ministry of Agriculture, Farmers Co-Op, Hyderabad, Jitendra Panwar - Superintending Engineer, Ministry of Water Resource, Regional office Bangaluru, Manik Chandra Pandit - Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development and O P Suman - Deputy Director, Ministry of Power, New Delhi form other members of the team.

The team is first scheduled to visit Manjari bridge, flooded areas and inspect the crop losses suffered due to excessive rain followed by flood and the damages caused to electrical installations and road damaged spots in Shiraguppi village in Chikkodi taluk.

The team would then take stock of the damaged houses, crop losses in Jugal village in Kagwad taluk and near Kudachi bridge in Raibag taluk. In Gokak taluk, the team would visit the Lolsur bridge, damage caused to commercial property, houses damaged at Kambar Galli. It would also visit the relief centres and interact with the displaced people.

Later travelling to K Junipet in Ramdurg taluk, the team will take stock of the damages to the forest nursery and the hanging bridge.

At the Sunnal village, the team will pay a visit to a high school building that has been severely damaged. Besides this, the team will visit Ramdurg-Savadatti bridge, assess the damage caused to the school building and power loom at Nekar Galli before heading to Jamakhandi in Bagalkot district.