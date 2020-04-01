Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to donate a year's salary to Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19

Yediyurappa to donate a year's salary to fight COVID-19

PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 01 2020, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 10:15 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced he will donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19.

He has appealed to Ministers, legislators, Members of Parliament, officials and citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the #CMRF Covid19. I request you all to contribute, however small, and help #Karnataka fight #Corona. Thank you," Yediyurappa tweeted along with a video message announcing the same.

Yediyurappa on March 25 had appealed to people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Those willing to donate can transfer funds online and also send cheques or DDs to Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID- 19, he had said. 

