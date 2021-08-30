11.50 lakh people administered first dose of vaccine in Dakshina Kannada

A total of 15,30,465 vaccines have been administered in Dakshina Kannada district since the drive was launched on January 16.

Of the target population of 18 lakh in the district, 11,50,976 have been administered first dose, thus, covering 63% of the target and 3,79,489 have been administered second dose as on August 28, according to the statistics of Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The district has reached the target in administering vaccines to frontline workers by vaccinating 15,854 beneficiaries from police, revenue and other departments. The district has covered 98.1% of the target by administering the first dose to 2,07,709 beneficiaries, in above 60 years group.

Similarly, the district has achieved 96.6% of the target, by administering the first dose to 50,784 healthcare workers in the district.

In the frontline workers category, nearly 54% have received the second dose.

In the age group of 18 to 44 years, 5,41,750 beneficiaries have received their first dose, thus reaching 50% of the target while, 74,275 have received their second dose covering 13% of the target.

On the other hand, 3,31,662 beneficiaries have received first dose in the age group of 44 to 60 years, thus reaching 80% of the target while 1,40,958 (42%) have received the second dose of vaccine.

According to the officials, the vaccination drive will be intensified as the government has started supplying more doses. The district has administered 36,573 doses of vaccines on a single day on August 27 and 47,175 doses on August 28. On August 24, the district had administered vaccines to 20,854 beneficiaries.

In Udupi

In Udupi district, the target is to inoculate 10,33,870 beneficiaries. A total of 9,28,488 vaccines have been administered in the district as on August 28.

So far, a total of 6,73,374 beneficiaries have been inoculated with first dose and 2,55,114 with second dose.

As many as 2,89,978 have been administered with first dose and 43,358 with second dose in the age group of 18 to 44 years. In the age group of above 45 years, 3,51,750 were administered with first dose and 1,87,512 with second dose of vaccine.

With the intensifying of vaccination drive, the district has vaccinated 40,330 beneficiaries on a single day on August 27, according to a Facebook post of Deputy Commissioner.