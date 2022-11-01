12 held for forceful religious conversions in K'taka

12 arrested for forceful religious conversions in Karnataka

Police said that the arrested 12 persons were making arrangements for a mass religious conversion of Hindu tribals in the region

IANS
IANS, Ramnagar (Karnataka),
  • Nov 01 2022, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 18:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

At least 12 persons were arrested for attempting religious conversions of tribals in Kanakapura taluk of Ramnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, after gathering specific inputs, a team of its personnel conducted raids and made the arrests.

Police said that the arrested 12 persons were making arrangements for a mass religious conversion of Hindu tribals in the region.

The arrested persons were being grilled by the police.

Also Read | FIR against nine people over allegations of religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh

Preliminary investigations revealed that many people belonging to Chikkamuduwadi Tandya were kept in a house in Kanakapura town.

Sources stated the police will investigate the matter further. More details are yet to emerge regarding the case.

Hindu activists for a long time have been alleging forceful conversions in the region by Christian missionaries.

Earlier, attempts to build the tallest statue of Jesus in the world in Kapalabetta in Kanakapura taluk were made. The Hindu activists then alleged that state Congress President D K Shivakumar was supporting the building of the tallest statue of Jesus Christ to impress former AICC President Sonia Gandhi in his constituency.

Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and other Hindu organisations had announced agitation against the building of Jesus Christ's statue at Kapalabetta. The Karnataka High Court later gave a stay order on the construction work and gave directions that no work should be carried out without its permission.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Religious conversion

