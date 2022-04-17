12 cops injured in Hubballi stone-pelting incident, says police commissioner

12 cops injured in Hubballi stone-pelting incident

Shrinidhi R
Shrinidhi R, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 17 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 16:53 ist
Security personnel maintain law and order after incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening, in Hubballi district. Credit: PTI Photo

12 police personnel have suffered injuries and  40 persons have been arrested in connection to the Saturday midnight violence on in Hubballi, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has said.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday after taking stock of the situation in old Hubballi, Labhu Ram said that six cases had been registered with regard to damage to public property and stone-pelting.

Also Read | Situation in Hubballi tense after mob pelts stones over social media post, two cops injured

Another FIR had already been filed on Saturday in connection with the provocative post that led to the violence and one youth had been arrested, he said.

Along with clamping prohibitory orders in Hubballi city, an adequate number of KSRP platoons and police personnel had been deployed at strategic points.

Responding to a query, he said further investigation was on and steps were being taken to identify and trace all those involved.

