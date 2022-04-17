12 cops injured in Hubballi stone-pelting incident, says police commissioner

12 police personnel have suffered injuries and 40 persons have been arrested in connection to the Saturday midnight violence on in Hubballi, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has said.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday after taking stock of the situation in old Hubballi, Labhu Ram said that six cases had been registered with regard to damage to public property and stone-pelting.

Another FIR had already been filed on Saturday in connection with the provocative post that led to the violence and one youth had been arrested, he said.

Along with clamping prohibitory orders in Hubballi city, an adequate number of KSRP platoons and police personnel had been deployed at strategic points.

Responding to a query, he said further investigation was on and steps were being taken to identify and trace all those involved.

