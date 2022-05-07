12 police personnel including Dy SP, CPI suspended in PSI exam scam

In the ongoing investigation of the alleged fraud in the PSI recruitment examination, 12 police personnel including Lingasgur Deputy SP Mallikarjun Saali and Kalaburagi's circle inspector Anand Metri have been suspended.

The order issued by the home department was sent to the Superintendent of Police Isha Pant. The suspension orders were handed over to the police personnel at the CID temporary office where they are being interrogated.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Y S Ravikumar has suspended 10 police personnel in the same case. Police sub-inspectors Srishailamma and Nazma Sultana, assisant sub-inspectors Shashikumar and Lata, head constables Parubai, Jaibheem, Sharanabasappa and Damodar and police constables Pradeep and Rajashri have been placed under suspension, said Ravikumar in a press release.