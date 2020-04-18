18 govt depts to resume work from April 20

18 govt depts to resume work from April 20

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 18 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 23:11 ist
T M Vijay Bhaskar , Karnataka Chief Secretary. (DH Photo)

All government offices will resume work from April 20, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has said in a circular.

Bhaskar has mandated full working strength for 18 government departments that have been identified as essential.

They are: Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Home, Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Information and Public Relations, Transport, Energy, Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), Finance (including treasuries), Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Forest, Ecology and Environment, APMC markets, Agriculture, Labour and Horticulture.

In all other departments, Group A and B employees must come to work whereas only 33% of Group C and D staff should show up.

The circular will be valid from April 20 to May 3, Bhaskar said.

