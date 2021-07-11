20 Block Education Officers served notices for alleged misappropriation of RTE funds

The Office of Commissioner of Public Instruction (CPI) has served notices to 20 Block Education Officers (BEOs) — including four from Dakshina Kannada district — accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 1.87 crore, released as reimbursement of RTE dues to private and unaided schools during 2014-15.

“The BEOs have been asked to furnish their replies within seven days,” sources added. Ramesh Bettaiah from Bengaluru had filed a complaint alleging misuse of funds released for reimbursement of RTE dues. Based on the complaint, Commissioner of Public Instruction had directed the primary education director to submit a report. The director submitted a report to the commissioner highlighting additional payment of fee for children admitted under the RTE Quota Act from 2012-13 to 2015-16.

The report had added that no compliance report was submitted for additional payment for reimbursement of RTE dues. The report also had recommended disciplinary action against the BEOs.

Based on the report, notices were served to 20 BEOs on July 6. In the notice, Joint Director of Department of Public Instruction warned of taking unilateral decision if the BEOs failed to reply to the notice. Puttur BEO Lokesh C said: “The BEO office has received a notice. We will submit a reply with documents. No funds had been misused.”