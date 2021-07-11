20 Block Education Officers served notices for alleged misappropriation of RTE funds

20 education officials alleged of misusing RTE funds

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 11 2021, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 10:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Office of Commissioner of Public Instruction (CPI) has served notices to 20 Block Education Officers (BEOs) — including four from Dakshina Kannada district — accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 1.87 crore, released as reimbursement of RTE dues to private and unaided schools during 2014-15.

“The BEOs have been asked to furnish their replies within seven days,” sources added. Ramesh Bettaiah from Bengaluru had filed a complaint alleging misuse of funds released for reimbursement of RTE dues. Based on the complaint, Commissioner of Public Instruction had directed the primary education director to submit a report. The director submitted a report to the commissioner highlighting additional payment of fee for children admitted under the RTE Quota Act from 2012-13 to 2015-16.

The report had added that no compliance report was submitted for additional payment for reimbursement of RTE dues. The report also had recommended disciplinary action against the BEOs.

Based on the report, notices were served to 20 BEOs on July 6. In the notice, Joint Director of Department of Public Instruction warned of taking unilateral decision if the BEOs failed to reply to the notice. Puttur BEO Lokesh C said: “The BEO office has received a notice. We will submit a reply with documents. No funds had been misused.”



BEO officeObjectionable amount
Bengaluru South Block -1Rs 95,79,838
HarappanahalliRs 14,92,290
Gadaga UrbanRs 3,505
MudigereRs 1,17,045
HanoorRs 6,628
KollegalaRs 10,98,964
HarappanahalliRs 4,64,680
MagadiRs 2,21,688
Mysuru NorthRs 2,45,342
Mysuru SouthRs 25,582
TumakuruRs 8,60,000
GauribidanoorRs 14,80,000
GauribidanoorRs 44,600
HadagaliRs 63,911
ShahapuraRs 11,66,000
VijayapuraRs 44,000
Mangaluru SouthRs 10,40,551
MoodbidriRs 8,000
PutturRs 10,06,422
SulliaRs 1,19,886

 

Karnataka
Education
Right to Education

