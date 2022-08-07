20 injured as bus falls into ditch in Shivamogga

As many as 20 passengers were injured when a private bus heading towards Chitradurga from Shivamogga fell into a ditch near Sidlipura in Bhadravathi taluk on Sunday.
According to police, the incident took place when the bus driver tried to give way for the lorry coming from opposite direction.
The three passengers are severely injured and they were taken to McCann hospital in Shivamogga.
