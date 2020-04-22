3 more test positive for KFD in Uttara Kannada dist

Three more people in Siddapur taluk tested positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) on Tuesday. Two men and a woman are confirmed to have contracted the disease.
Tahsildar Manjula Bhajantri said that with this, total number of KFD patients in the taluk has risen to 40.
Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free
'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'
2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study
Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23
India running out of oil storage space as demand falls
Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions
Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises