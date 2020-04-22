3 more test positive for KFD in Uttara Kannada district

3 more test positive for KFD in Uttara Kannada dist

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapur (Uttara Kannada district),
  • Apr 22 2020, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 22:09 ist

Three more people in Siddapur taluk tested positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) on Tuesday.  Two men and a woman are confirmed to have contracted the disease. 

Tahsildar Manjula Bhajantri said that with this, total number of KFD patients in the taluk has risen to 40.

Kyasanur Forest Disease
Siddapur
Manjula Bhajantri
