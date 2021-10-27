31 students test positive for Covid-19 in Kodagu

A total of 31 students of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Galibeedu have tested positive for Covid-19. All the students have been admitted to the district Covid hospital for treatment.

After the schools reopened, a few students developed cough and fever. As a result, all 270 students were tested for Covid-19. After the students were tested positive, the school has been sealed.

The remaining students and staff were also tested on Wednesday.