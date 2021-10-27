31 students test positive for Covid-19 in Kodagu

31 students test positive for Covid-19 in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 27 2021, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 12:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A total of 31 students of Navodaya Vidyalaya in Galibeedu have tested positive for Covid-19. All the students have been admitted to the district Covid hospital for treatment.

After the schools reopened, a few students developed cough and fever. As a result, all 270 students were tested for Covid-19. After the students were tested positive, the school has been sealed.

The remaining students and staff were also tested on Wednesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Kodagu
Navodaya Vidyalaya

Related videos

What's Brewing

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

 