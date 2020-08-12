5 charred to death as Bengaluru-bound bus catches fire 

Five passengers including two children who were heading towards Bengaluru from Vijayappura in a private bus were feared to charred to death when it caught fire near K R Halli in Hiryur taluk in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The bus bearing the registration number KA 51-D 7449 was heading towards Bengaluru ferrying more than 35 passengers. When the bus caught fire, passengers attempted to come out of the vehicle but some sustained severe injuries. According to ANI, 27 persons have been injured. They are undergoing treatment in general hospital in Hiryur town.

On hearing the news, police and firefighting staff rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the flame.

Police are yet confirm the number of deceased in the incident.

According to one of the passengers, the bus left Vijayapura at 11:00 pm on Tuesday and ran for five hours without any stop. All the passengers were asleep.

The engine might have caught fire that led to the mishap, he alleged.

"When the bus caught fire, the driver parked the vehicle and fled the spot. When we were awake, there was no space to get down from the bus. So we came out of the bus by breaking windows," the passenger said.