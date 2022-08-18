58 students of government school in K'taka fall ill after consuming half-cooked food

As many as 58 students of a government school in Raichur district took ill after having mid-day meals, education officials said on Thursday.
The incident happened in Amingadh village in Maski Taluk on Wednesday, where 35 girls and 23 boys were admitted to the hospital complaining of stomach pain and vomiting, officials said.
"Only three had the problem and others were stable. But due to panic, they too got admitted. They are now under observation," the officer said. An inquiry has been initiated into the matter, he added.
