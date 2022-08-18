58 Karnataka students fall ill due to half-cooked food

58 students of government school in K'taka fall ill after consuming half-cooked food

The incident happened in Amingadh village in Maski Taluk on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Raichur, Karnataka,
  • Aug 18 2022, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 21:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

As many as 58 students of a government school in Raichur district took ill after having mid-day meals, education officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Amingadh village in Maski Taluk on Wednesday, where 35 girls and 23 boys were admitted to the hospital complaining of stomach pain and vomiting, officials said.

"Only three had the problem and others were stable. But due to panic, they too got admitted. They are now under observation," the officer said. An inquiry has been initiated into the matter, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Raichur
Karnataka News
Government schools

What's Brewing

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

 