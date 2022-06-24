7 aborted feetuses found in drain in Belagavi, probe ordered

Seven aborted foetuses were found discarded in five bottles under a bridge across a nallah at Mudalagi town in Belagavi Friday, sending shock waves across the town. The Health Department has ordered an inquiry into it.

Residents who had come to the nallah banks to wash clothes noticed the discarded foetuses. News of the incident spread and people in large numbers assembled at the site.

District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Koni told reporters that the foetuses could be a result of illegal abortions carried out by the health facilities in the vicinity or outside. They must have been carried out after determining the gender of the foetus. A complaint has been filed with the police and medical officers. Asha workers services are also being utilised to know the source.

Health Department and Police officials visited the spot and seized the plastic bottles and sent them to Community Health Centre.

Few of the foetuses were about five months old and some seven months old. They would be sent to Forensic Lab for tests. Mudalagi Town Municipal Council will also file a complaint with the police, he said.

A team under Deputy Commissioner works for the prevention of pre-natal sex determination, he informed. A special team would be formed to investigate this case.

Dr Koni said there were six maternity hospitals and scanning centres in Mudalagi town. Records of all would be verified to inquire if they were part of the abortions.

MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi in a statement said the incident is a shame to civil society. We have asked the police to investigate the case and book those involved in it. The Health Department should also ensure that such incidents aren’t repeated.

Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director A M Basavaraj said the department has been creating awareness among people against the abortion of female foetuses. Bhagyalaxmi programme of the state government and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao of the Union government are aimed at it.