80-yr-old COVID-19 patient in Karnataka's Gadag dies

An 80-year-old woman died on Wednesday night due to COVID-19 in Gadag, the district health officer confirmed to DH.

As per Wednesday's daily bulletin of the state, there was only one COVID-19 patient in the district and 10 COVID-19 suspects had been isolated in the district.

She is the 166th COVID-19 case in the state. The woman is survived by her daughter-in-law and her two grandchildren. She is suspected to have contracted the infection at a family gathering on March 23.

"Since the lockdown happened after that her family met at SM Krishna Nagar. Along with three of her family members and 40 people in the neighbourhood in Ranganwadi, we sent throat swab samples of all for testing on April 4. Their samples came back negative on April 6th, but her sample came back positive," the DHO said.

Since she had arthritis problem, she would not move about much, he added. After she passed away at around 12.30 pm, she was cremated at around 10.30 am, the DHO said.

She was first taken to a private doctor on March 30 with cold, cough and fever. She was referred to GIMS only on April 4, he said.