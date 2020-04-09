Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 9

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 5,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 85,000 people dead globally.

While novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths) - 5,850 as of April 9.

Total deaths in India: 180

Jharkhand: 1

Andhra Pradesh: 4

Haryana: 3

Rajasthan: 6

Uttar Pradesh: 4

Telangana: 11

Madhya Pradesh: 18

Karnataka: 5

Delhi: 9

Maharashtra: 72

Punjab: 7

Bihar: 1

Gujarat: 16

West Bengal: 9

Himachal Pradesh: 2

Tamil Nadu: 7

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Kerala: 3

Coronavirus in India: States/UTs with confirmed positive cases (Details are updated as we receive information)

Kerala: 345

Punjab: 106

Delhi: 669

Jammu and Kashmir: 158

Ladakh: 14

Rajasthan: 413

Uttar Pradesh: 361

Maharashtra: 1135

Karnataka: 181

Tamil Nadu: 738

Telangana: 364

Haryana: 147

Andhra Pradesh: 329

Himachal Pradesh: 28

Gujarat: 186

Uttarakhand: 33

Odisha: 42

West Bengal: 99

Chandigarh: 18

Chhattisgarh: 19

Madhya Pradesh: 385

Bihar: 38

Puducherry: 6

Manipur: 2

Mizoram: 1

Goa: 7

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 11

Jharkhand: 4

Assam: 27

Arunachal Pradesh: 1

Tripura: 1

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 402

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.