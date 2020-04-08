82-yr-old man dies; cholera suspected

A 82-year-old man died of diarrhoea at Siddegowdanahundi in the taluk on Wednesday. But, the Health department officials claimed that he died of asthma problems.

Incidences of vomiting and diarrhoea have been reported in the village since Saturday. More than 30 people have complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, raising suspicions of cholera attack. The villagers claimed that contaminated drinking water reason for the cholera like symptoms, claiming the lives of two women. But, the authorities concerned have not taken any steps either to provide clean drinking water or clean the water tanks, they complained.

Dr Jagadish of the Primary Health Centre said, "Nine people complained of diarrhoea on Saturday and five people on Sunday. Hence, a temporary hospital has been opened and treatment provided. No new cases were reported from Monday."