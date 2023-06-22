90-year-old with just two bulbs gets Rs 1 lakh electricity bill in Karnataka

A ninety-year-old woman, living in a tiny shed at Bhagya Nagar here, has been in shock for receiving more than Rs one lakh electricity bill. Girijamma has got Rs 1,03, 315 bill, though there are only two bulbs in the shed.

The government has provided a power connection under the Bhagya Jyoti scheme to the woman who has been living with her son in the shed. The woman used to get Rs 70 to Rs 80 monthly electricity bill as she is getting 18 units of free power supply under the scheme. She claimed the monthly bill has increased up to Rs 20 thousand after GESCOM officials installed a meter six months ago.

The GESCOM officials rushed to her home and conducted verification of the meter soon after the incident came to light. Executive engineer Rajesh said that the woman has got an excess electricity bill due to the problem in meter reading since 2021. He also told the woman that she need not pay the bill and assured her that the officials will resolve the problem.

“We have given power connection to the house under the Bhagya Jyoti scheme. We will give a revised bill after resolving the problem in the meter. She got an excess bill due to a mistake done by the bill collector and other staff. Action will be initiated against the erring staff members,” he said.

The poor family, which has been living from hand to mouth, claimed that they cannot pay the bill even if they sell their house. Therefore, the mistake made by the officials caused panic to the woman and her son. Finally, the assurance given by the GESCOM officials has brought relief to them.