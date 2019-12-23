Academy to recommend appointment of folk experts

Manjamma Jogati, Karnataka Janapada Academy president, has said that the Academy will recommend the appointment of folk experts as teachers in schools and colleges.

She was addressing the gathering at an interaction programme organised at Dhwanya Loka, MGM College, by the Regional Folk Study Center, in association with Being Social and Sanskriti Vishwa Pratistana.

The president lamented that the folk art and culture were gradually declining. “The country has a rich folk legacy and every folk culture is different from the other. In order to conserve the folk culture, there is a need to promote folk art among students. Awareness programmes on folk art culture should be initiated in schools and colleges,” Jogati stressed.

The Academy president said that the government should take up the initiative to training and appointing teachers and assistants. The Academy will pay remuneration of Rs 10,000 to lecturers and teachers and Rs 2,500 to assistants who teach folk art to the students, said Jogati.

“The Academy has received hundreds of applications for monthly pension from artistes across the state, but no one from Udupi has submitted. Applications of eligible folk artistes from the district will be considered,” she promised.

She also discussed her achievements in the field of folk art on the occasion. The Academy is keen on identifying folk scholars in the state and publish a book on them, she said.