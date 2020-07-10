Actor Darshan visits Chamundeshwari Temple, violates Covid-19 rules

Amidst restrictions to take darshan of Chamundeshwari Devi atop Chamundi Hill on the occasion of Ashada Fridays, actor Darshan violated the Covid-19 rules and took darshan of the Devi.

The actor along with Deputy Mayor C Sridhar visited the temple and offered a special prayer to the goddess.

It has to be noted that following the outbreak of Covid-19, the district administration has banned the entry of people to the temple.

Thousands of people visit the temple on the occasion of Ashada Fridays.