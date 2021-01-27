AHV says he is ready for Council Chairmanship

MLC A H Vishwanath on Wednesday said that he will accept Council chairman’s post if BJP considered him.

Vishwanath was speaking after adopting a school at Nagapura Tribal Rehabilitation Centre, here. He said, “Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened a meeting to discuss about selecting the chairman and deputy chairman for Vidhan Parishad.”

The BJP could form the government because of 17 MLAs, who quit the JD(S) and the Congress parties to join the BJP. The BJP has given positions to most of them.

“I have served as a cabinet minister and I will accept the post of Chairman if the party offers” he said.

Vishwanath also said that the differences among the ministers in connection with the portfolio allocation, is a closed chapter now.

The MLC also condemned the incident where the protesters in Delhi hoisted flags at the Red Fort.