24 infants saved after AC stabiliser explodes at HIMS

Alert staff rescue 24 infants after AC stabiliser explodes at HIMS

According to hospital sources, a stabiliser exploded on Sunday afternoon, leaving the ward filled with smoke.

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Jul 03 2023, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 02:22 ist
A technician repairs the AC stabiliser, that developed a snag causing panic at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, on Sunday. Credit: Special Arrangement

Alert hospital staff averted a major tragedy by rescuing 24 infants at the Intensive Care Unit of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), when the stabiliser of an air conditioner exploded, on Sunday.

Thankfully, all the infants are safe. According to hospital sources, a stabiliser exploded on Sunday afternoon, leaving the ward filled with smoke. Acting swiftly, the hospital personnel, including nurses, broke open the window glasses and shifted all the infants in the ward to safety. HIMS director Dr Ravikumar and district surgeon Dr Krishnamurthy visited the affected ward.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Hassan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

India win the battle of equals

India win the battle of equals

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

 