Alert staff rescue 24 infants after AC stabiliser explodes at HIMS

Alert hospital staff averted a major tragedy by rescuing 24 infants at the Intensive Care Unit of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), when the stabiliser of an air conditioner exploded, on Sunday.

Thankfully, all the infants are safe. According to hospital sources, a stabiliser exploded on Sunday afternoon, leaving the ward filled with smoke. Acting swiftly, the hospital personnel, including nurses, broke open the window glasses and shifted all the infants in the ward to safety. HIMS director Dr Ravikumar and district surgeon Dr Krishnamurthy visited the affected ward.