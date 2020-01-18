Amid fresh cases, Karnataka to set up monkey fever research centre

The state government will soon set up a research centre in Shivamogga for the study of monkey fever (Kyasanur Forest Disease), as fresh cases continue to be reported in the Malnad district.

Health Minister B Sriramulu on Friday said the government had prepared a detailed project report for setting up a Biosafety-Level 3 laboratory following Cabinet nod.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) Jawaid Akhtar, the department was taking advice from National Institute of Virology and experts in the field to set up the research centre. Due to the sensitive nature of the laboratory, all necessary measures are being taken prior to its launch, he said.

On complaints of unavailability of medicine to tackle the disease, Sriramulu said that all district health officers of the affected districts were directed to stock the required medicine.

“Though cases are being reported, it has reduced compared to the previous year,” he said.

Gokak case

On the death of a child in Gokak after a pentavalent vaccine was administered, a departmental inquiry said the cause was an underlying disease which the child was suffering from and not the vaccine.

The Adverse Event Following Immunisation test was carried out, following which it was learnt that the infant died to due to sepsis, which the child was suffering from. The incident, it can be noted, had raised several questions about safety practices during vaccination.

“The exact cause of death could not be ascertained as parents of the child did not agree for a post-mortem,” an official said.

Officials added that the child was suffering from low birth weight and had a prolonged case of jaundice. Days prior to the immunisation, the child had suffered from sepsis.